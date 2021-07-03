ORMONDSVILLE — When preparing for Sunday’s sermon at Ormondsville Original Free Will Baptist Church, pastor Donald Ribeiro knew something was awry.
His suspicions were confirmed after seeing state Sen. Don Davis and former Kinston Mayor Buddy Rich sitting in the front pew.
The service that followed featured Dr. Ribeiro’s favorite verses and songs, and afterward he was honored by Davis, Rich, his family and congregation as a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
Given on behalf on the governor, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine is the highest award a citizen of North Carolina can receive, said Davis, who added he was honored to present the award to his friend.
“You have truly been a servant and you truly love the Lord. … We’re here to honor you for all you do,” Davis said.
“For every call you’ve taken, for every person you’ve counseled, just trying to help them get through their difficult moment in life,” he said. “For every person you’ve reached out to bring them closer to God, our state stands here today to say thank you.”
Ribeiro actually was approved for the award in March 2020 but since COVID restrictions prevented having a ceremony, his family kept it a secret for more than a year.
Ribeiro is a man of many hats and serves in numerous organizations, his friends said.
Though born in Boston, he is a southerner by heart and deed. His family moved to North Carolina when he was 6 months old.
Struggling with his home life, Ribeiro found comfort in the congregation of Winterville Original Free Will Baptist Church when he was 13 years old. He began to understand the value of generosity after several members of the church assisted him.
“He told me when we were first married that he grew up in the Winterville church, he had a lot of people to adopt him. That has led to the life we have lived with adopting people into our lives and helping people,” said Karen Ribeiro, his wife.
Davis added, “He made a promise to God at that time that he would always give back to others as has been given to him. He was done that and more.”
Ribeiro is a 1978 graduate of D.H. Conley High School and was inspired by a teacher to study medicine. He graduated from East Carolina University in 1982 with a degree in biochemistry and stayed at ECU to study medicine. In 1986, Ribeiro graduated from medical school before completing his residency in family practice in 1989.
Ribeiro has had a successful career working at Pitt Family Physicians in Ayden and the Greenville Health Care Center.
Today, Ribeiro is the owner and a practitioner at Hookerton Family Practice and Greenville Express Care. He is also the medical director of Greenville Health Care and Agape Rural Health Center in Washington, and medical director of Eastern Division of Community Care of North Carolina.
“For more than 40 years, he has kept his promise to God to give back to the community. You will never hear him say no to anyone,” Davis said. “He still makes house calls if needed. He will keep his office open later if someone needs to be seen.
“If anyone asks for anything, he will do his best to provide what he can.”
Ribeiro was ordained as a minister in 1983 and has served associate pastor at the Winterville Original Free Will Baptist church, interim pastor at Marlboro Original Free Will Baptist Church and pastor of Ormondsville Original Free Will Baptist Church for 21 years.
In 2009, he received the title of bi-vocational minister of the year from the Original Free Will Baptist Conference and in 2011 he received Physician of the Year from the N.C. Academy of Family Practice.
He has served on the Mount Olive College Board of Trustees, is a founding member of the N.C. Foundation of Christian Ministries where he continues to serve as treasurer and has been a member of the Cragmont Assembly for more than 20 years.
He has been married to Karen for 36 years and has three children and three grandchildren.
Ribeiro’s motto is that life is about relationships.
“That’s what we have here today. His life has been a big relationship to all of us,” Karen said, adding Ribeiro lives his life behind closed doors the same as he does on the pulpit.
“If you look up the word sacrifice and generosity in the dictionary you will see that man’s face. He is the most giving, most honest, most generous person I have ever met.”
Ribeiro’s daughter, Jessica Oakes, said her father was a man of many titles and a true man of God.
“He’s accomplished so many great things in life, including having me,” she said. “He has accomplished these things through hard work, perseverance and dedication. Most importantly, I’ve seen it, he trusts the lord through all things and really truly follows God’s word,” Oakes said.
“He’s a big person to live up to.”
Ribeiro said he was honored and humbled to receive the award.
“This is not anything I deserve, but my reward is great. You guys are my reward. God has been good to me. He has blessed me all my life,” Ribeiro said to the congregation.
“I’m just honored and humbled by everything this morning,” he said. “I’m thankful for all the wonderful people God has put into my life. It really has been those with individuals with the Lord that has made a big difference in my life throughout all my life. To know how much God loves you because I see how much other people love me and knowing this it’s unconditional because these folks really know me.”