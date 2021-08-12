Winterville Ruritan Club donates to Meals on Wheals

Winterville Ruritan Club Secretary Tony Moore, right, presents a $1,000 check for Pitt County Meals on Wheels to Rich Zeck, executive director at the Council on Aging, on Aug. 5. Meals on Wheels provides meals to seniors while providing wellness checks and conversation.
