AYDEN
Leadership changes
Leadership changed hands in Ayden, with town manager Steve Harrell retiring in September and being replaced with Matthew Livingston.
Harrell served as Ayden’s town manager for four years and is credited for helping to bring growth to Ayden.
Harrell was instrumental in several town projects, including the recruitment of Quilt Lizzy, the North Carolina Food Commercialization project, downtown beautification projects, the establishment of a pocket park and contributing to the town’s success in achieving water and sewer grants.
He also played an important rolein the Southwest Bypass development and with the recruitment of the new homes coming to Ayden.
His replacement, Livingston, was hired in August and brings 16 years of collective town manager experience to Ayden. He was serving as Plymouth’s interim town manager before accepting the position in Ayden.
Leadership also changed hands in the Ayden Police Department after longtime Chief Barry Stanley retired. Stanley was replaced by Chris Forehand, who served as interim police chief until his formal promotion in August.
Forehand had served as captain under Stanley and has been employed with the Ayden Police Department since 1993.
New housing, business
The Ayden Board of Commissioners approved development of five new subdivisions in town, totaling more than 750 lots.
The subdivisions will be located along N.C. 102 and Ayden Golf Club Road and will help bring growth to the area, according to officials.
In addition to the approved subdivision lots, the town saw the construction of 50 new homes and welcomed several new businesses such as Marvel’s restaurant.
Located on Second Street the business offers a variety of sandwiches and classic American dishes.
Ayden was also home to the 2019-20 Pitt County Industry of the Year award winner, Minges Bottling Group. Located on 20 acres known as Mingers Corporate Park, the company employs 225 full-time workers and serves 13 counties in eastern North Carolina.
Pocket park
In December, the town saw the completion of a pocket park located off of Lee Street in the Alley connecting Lee Street to the town parking lot behind Town Hall. It serves as a resting place for residents and visitors.
The park features benches, shrubbery and a large mural created by Ayden native Mark Brown. The mural pays tribute to Sammy A. Pierce of the United States Air Force.
WINTERVILLE
Human relations board
The national attention garnered following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis, Minn., police trickled to the town of Winterville prompting the creation of a Human Relations Board by the Winterville Town Council.
In June, Mayor Pro-tem Veronica Roberson requested that Winterville form a board as a way to help encourage discussions among residents.
The board will consist of six members who are appointed by the council. Board members will assist in the study of problems in the area of human relations; promote equality, understanding, respect and goodwill; encourage youth to become better trained and qualified for employment; and encourage the employment of qualified people without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sex, age, national origin, disability or genetic information.
The board will also assist with the provision of channels of communication among diverse groups.
The board will provide a work plan for the town. This plan will be given to the Town Council each March and will address any proposed activities and budget requests.
Board members will serve for two-year terms after the initial terms are completed. Members will not be able to serve for more than three consecutive terms.
The town will also have students from area high schools and colleges serve as non-voting members. Two members from area high schools and two members from East Carolina University and Pitt Community College may be appointed to the board.
One member of the Winterville Town Council will also be appointed to the board and will serve as a non-voting liaison.
Discussions could range on a variety of topics including race, health and any other public information issues that are relevant.
Town mural
Winterville also approved the creation of a mural in response to the police killing of Floyd. The mural, located at Hillcrest Park, features the words “People Against Racism” in large bright yellow letters in the parking lot.
Church members also erected a sign with the image of a young African American boy holding a pack of Skittles at the entrance of the park.
The 5-foot by 5-foot image features Rebuild Christian Center Church Pastor Darron Carmon’s 12-year old son, Rontae, with a tear in his eye walking down a street.
The Skittles are a reminder of Treyvon Martin, a Florida teen killed by a community watch member on his way home from a store where he purchased the candy.
A muted American flag in the background carries the names of other African Americans organizers said were killed unjustly: Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Elijah McClain and Tamir Rice. The words “I just wanna live” at the top echo the cries of the youth, Carmon said.
The murals, commissioned by Rebuild Christian Church, the Black Ministers Alliance of Winterville and the organization People Against Racism, and approved by the Winterville Town Council, reinforces Winterville’s commitment to making things better, Carmon said.
“We’re determined to be a part of the solution and eradicate the problems,” he said. “We might not be able to change everything today, but we are going to keep working.
Winterville was also the home of a memorial prayer vigil for George Floyd. The peaceful vigil was held by local Winterville churches and called for an end to racism and for healing.
Oktoberfest
Winterville beer lovers raised a glass to the German-based tradition of Oktoberfest as the town’s two breweries — Local Oak Brewing Co. and Nauti Dog Brewing Co. — joined forces to host a local version of the event in October.
Located within walking distance of each other, the owners of Nauti Dog and Local Oak had been planning a joint celebration of Oktoberfest for months. Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to proceed with the event.
The event featured new beer releases from both breweries along with traditional Oktoberfest games.
GRIFTON
New parks
The completion of IN PLAT nature parks at St. David Street Park and Maddie’s Mini Park encouraged children to get outside to play.
A dedication for the newly designed and created nature equipment was held in November.
Funded largely by a Vidant Medical Center Community Benefit Grant, the initiative features eight areas created from reclaimed and natural materials and designed to encourage children to become active while outdoors.
The new features also were designed to encourage nature play with children’s imagination in mind. Through nature play, children can be as creative as they like as they explore the areas while building their basic physical skills.
Nature play also allows children to experience a small amount of risk while it supports their development of focus and planning skills.
Leaders lost
The town also mourned the loss of two town leaders: Grifton Commissioner Johnny Craft and former mayor David Bosley.
Craft died at Vidant Medical Center on Oct. 30. He was born on Jan. 19, 1951, in Kinston and served as Grifton Commissioner for more than 25 years.
“To my knowledge, he was the longest-serving member of the Board of Commissioners in Grifton,” said Commissioner Claude Kennedy, adding he met Craft shortly after moving to town.
“I can’t say anything negative about Johnny. He was always accommodating,” Kennedy said. “He would always say ‘I will do the best I can.’ That’s what he did.
“I think Johnny had the best interest of Grifton in his heart. We are going to miss him,” Kennedy said.
The town is still working to fill the vacant seat on the board.
Bosley, who died in Cary Oct. 7, was instrumental in creating and chairing the Grifton Shad Festival. He was devoted to the town and wrote many of the town’s grants, which allowed it to move forward on several infrastructure improvements and other projects.
Substation improvements
Improvements were made at the town’s electrical substation. The substation, located on Skeeter Pond Road and maintained by Duke Energy, was constructed in a low-lying area and has been subject to floods when hurricanes move through the area, most recently Florence and Matthew.
“Every time we have (a hurricane), like with Hurricane Matthew, the rest of Pitt County will have power and we will be without power for five to seven days,” said Mark Warren, Grifton interim town manager. “The substation floods and (repair crews) can’t go in there and repair anything until after the water recedes. It takes a while for it to dry out so they can go back in and repair things.”
The loss of power following severe storms is a detriment to the town and affects residents and businesses, Warren said.
“Tropicana Grocery Store, that’s one of the reasons they decided to close,” he said. “They couldn’t stand to be down five to seven days every time we have a storm event.
“People are tired of this” Warren said. “We have these storms more often. You go without power for five to seven days, that’s a big deal.”
Following Hurricane Matthew in 2016, the town began discussions with Duke Energy to address issues at the substation. This eventually led to the construction of a flood wall.
The flood wall is similar to bulkhead walls found on beaches that are used to protect homes from flooding events.
The walls are placed in the ground approximately 6 to 8 feet deep and are 8 feet tall. The walls surround the substation, and a pump located inside the fence helps to pump out water. Cameras also have been installed both inside and outside the fence to help Duke monitor the amount of rainfall at the substation.