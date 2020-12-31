FARMVILLE
Historic designation
It was a year of honors and dedication for Farmville as the town saw one of its historic properties designated on the National Historic Register.
The H.B. Sugg School, also known as the Farmville Colored School, served as an education center for African-American children from 1903 until it closed after integration in the 1970s. It was named after Herman Bryan “H.B.” Sugg, who was an advocate and leader for African Americans until his death in 1980.
Sugg was born to formerly enslaved parents and attended the Mary Potter School in Oxford, N.C., and Lincoln University.
After moving to Farmville in 1918, Sugg taught at the school and in 1965 he became the first African American to serve on the local school board.
The building now serves as a community center and houses Farmville Benevolent Ministries.
Due to the building’s history and significance, both in the African American and Farmville community, Carrie Baker, CEO of the nonprofit Lost Sheep Foundation, launched the effort to earn recognition for the school three years ago.
In 2018, the foundation hosted a gala to pay for the services of Mary Ruffin Hanbury to assist in the designation and nomination process.
Hanbury assisted with needed forms and gathered information about the former school to present for the designation.
Efforts paid off in November when the National Park Service decided to place H.B. Sugg School on the National Register for Historic Places.
With the designation, the school is protected by law and eligible for grants. Grant funding can be used to restore the structure.
Jones honored
The U.S. Postal Service will honor Walter B. Jones Jr. by renaming the Farmville Post Office in his honor. Though delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation to rename the structure was passed by Congress on Nov.18, making the change official.
Jones represented the 3rd Congressional District and was a Republican from Farmville. He died Feb. 10, 2019, just three months after being elected to his 13th term.
Recreation additions
In March, the town unveiled the Farmville Disc Golf Course at Oliver Murphrey Park. In July, the course was the host of the Contentnea Creek Classic Disc Golf Tournament, which was the largest event held on the course since its completion.
The Contentnea Creek Classic serves as both a warm-up and fundraiser for the larger Down East Players Cup tournament which was held in September.
Black Lives Matter
A Black Lives Matter march following the death of George Floyd brought together about 50 community members who walked from the Community Center to the Walter B. Jones Town Commons, singing and chanting.
The rally was organized by Carolyn Ward and Carrie Baker.
“We wanted to show we want justice for George Floyd,” Ward said.
Marchers were joined by Farmville Chief of Police Donnie Greene, who retire in December after 30 years with the department.
FOUNTAIN
Fixing up the library
Work continued at the Fountain Public Library.
The library, which is closed due to mold, has been a focus of Commissioner Kathy Parker, who has been working with mold specialists and others to correct the problem.
An inspection found three types of mold in the library’s ceiling. Parker was informed the ceiling and its insulation would need to be replaced.
After discussion of the library’s viability, commissioners decided to move forward with addressing the problem. More work will occur in the coming year.
Fire department
The year held both celebratory and sorrowful moments for the Fountain Rural Fire Association, which experienced an improved fire rating, a changing of leadership and loss of a member.
For more than half his life, Jonathan Landen has served with the Fountain Rural Fire Association. In August he was selected to lead it as fire chief.
Landen replaced Jason Owens, having served a member of the department for 17 years.
Both chiefs, contributed to the success of the Fire Associations’ ability to lower its fire suppression ratings.
Fire suppression ratings are conducted every five years as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System.
Due to a backlog in the Office of State Fire Marshal, this is the first inspection that Fountain has had in 10 years.
The association was able to lower its rating from a split 7/9S to a straight 6 for homes located within five miles of town limits and a 6/9E for homes located more than five miles outside town limits, or in the Pintain area.
“With the lower fire rating, it will lower home owner insurance and also businesses will have a lower premium. It will help the citizens save money,” Landen said.
Firefighter John Wayne Turner died on April 18 following a vehicular accident in Farmville. Turner was traveling north on U.S. 258 about 10:45 p.m. when the wreck occurred. A driver in a Chevrolet passenger car turned in front of his motorcycle causing the collision, the State Highway Patrol reported.
Turner had been a member of the Fountain Fire Department since 2012.