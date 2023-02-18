WINTERVILLE — Young Women of Promise Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Winterville with a mission of preparing African-American adolescent females and other youth for success, has joined the 50% by America 250 Campaign.
The campaign is focused on increasing youth participation rates in volunteering and service, voting and civic engagement and leadership to 50% by July 4, 2026.
Even though youth participation rates are at or near record-high levels, 3 of every 4 young people are left out, according to the campaign. Participation rates are even lower among youth from underserved low-income communities and people of color.
Young Women of Promise has supported youth service learning since its inception in September 2001, according to executive director Theresa Williams.
“We believe the strength of a community lies within its youth,” Williams said. “Our Teens and Kids Who Care program invites youth to help identify needs in our communities and then determine ways that they can make a difference. Youth service efforts have included children’s gardens, greeting card projects, neighborhood clean-ups, support to the homeless, elderly and veterans, free book distribution, mentoring and tutoring support.”
As a 50by250 Lead Agency, Young Women of Promise has committed to recruit a minimum of 50 partner agencies that will commit to providing opportunities for youth participation in their respective communities. The effort will engage youth-serving nonprofits, church groups, school districts and colleges, school service organizations, United Way agencies, Boys & Girls Clubs and more.
“At Youth Service America, we believe that young people, communities, and democracy thrive when we all work together for the common good, so we’re on a mission to make working together for the common good the common expectation and common experience of every young person,” said Steven A. Culbertson, president and CEO of Youth Service America, the organizer of the 50by250 campaign. “At YSA, we understand that young people, and the institutions that support them, face multiple barriers to participation. We need partners, particularly in eastern North Carolina and throughout the state, to help all youth access opportunities to participate.”
Teen volunteers are consistently motivated to serve. Courtney Murphy, a junior at Farmville Central High School, said, “What motivates me to help others is, I’ve always wanted to give back to my community to touch the lives of people who aren’t as fortunate as I am.”
Franklin Ward Jr. a senior at South Central High School, stated, “I often enjoy giving back to the community and conducting public service for those in need. My future dream is to become a senator so I can make a difference in the government from the inside out.”