Ayden-Grifton High School has announced the following scholarship awards for the Class of 2022:
- Tanyla Andrews — University of North Carolina at Greensboro Spartan Scholarship
- Ignacio Astorga Cordova — Pitt Community College VISIONS Scholarship
- Lillian Baker — Pitt Community College Bulldog Promise Scholarship, PCC Linwood and Vannie Rouse Endowed Scholarship
- Holly Cannon — Lenoir Community College athletic scholarship, Community Foundation Stuart Tripp Scholarship
- Kyle Cannon — Lenoir Community College Athletic Scholarship
- Ashlee Capizzi — Barton College Trustee Scholarship, Barton College Nursing Cohort Scholarship, NCAR and EMS Scholarship (Greenville Fire and Rescue), Community Foundation Tommy Bullock Scholarship, Charging Towards Excellence Award
- Kristen Cox —A MDA College of the Performing Arts LA Merit Scholarship, AGHS Key Club Scholarship, AGHS Charger Club Scholarship, Hope Middle School Beta Club Alumni Scholarship, ECU Honors College, Charging Towards Excellence Award
- Garrett Crucian — Pitt Community College Bulldog Promise Scholarship
- Mark Dillahunt — Pitt Community College VISIONS Scholarship
- Jaleel Dixon — Flynt Scholarship
- Coben Early — Pitt Community College Bulldog Promise Scholarship
- Arly Figueroa Luna — Pitt Community College VISIONS Scholarship
- Abigail Foss — Pitt Community College Bulldog Promise Scholarship
- Jordan Frazier — Pitt Community College Bulldog Promise Scholarship
- Michael Honey — Pitt Community College athletic scholarship
- Joselyn Howell — Pitt Community College Bulldog Promise Scholarship
- Chelsea Jolly — C.M. Eppes Memorial Scholarship, FACE of Pitt County Scholarship, Junior League of Greenville Scholarship, Pitt Community College Ambassadors Scholarship, PCC Bulldog Promise Scholarship, PCC Linwood and Vannie Rouse Endowed Scholarship, University of Tennessee-Knoxville Merit Scholarship, Louisiana State University Merit Scholarship, University of Mississippi Merit Scholarship, East Carolina University James J. Gilbert Scholarship, ECU M. and T. Copeland Scholarship, ECU Rabunsky Scholarship, ECU T.L. Rhodes Memorial Scholarship, ECU Tobie and Emily Wallace Scholarship, N.C. State University Rigdon “Bob” and Shirley H. Smith Agricultural Scholarship Award, NCSU Winslow Foundation Scholarship Award, NCSU Roy R. and Alice Barber Bennett Scholarship Award, NCSU College of Agriculture and Lie Sciences Agricultural Foundation Scholarship
- Aubrie Jones — Pitt Community College Bulldog Promise Scholarship
- Dillon Koonce — Pitt Community College Bulldog Promise Scholarship, Masonic District Scholarship, Federal Law Enforcement Scholar of Outstanding Achievement, Esther Spencer Williams Award
- Abigail Langemann — Pitt Community College Athletic Scholarship
- Nya Lowe — State Employees Credit Union People Helping People Scholarship, North Carolina Veterans Commission Scholarship, Greenville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Scholarship, Carolina Covenant Scholarship, UNC Chapel Hill Albert L. Herring Scholarship, Wake Forest University Merit Scholarship
- Juana Perez — Pitt Community College VISIONS Scholarship
- Yaneth Quiroz-Meza —Pitt Community College Bulldog Promise Scholarship
- Aysha Rhodes — Pitt Community College VISIONS Scholarship
- Matthew Roth — Charging Towards Excellence Award
- Christian Shearouse — Central Carolina Community College athletic scholarship, Flynt Scholarship
- Veronica Teut — University of Oregon Minds Move Mountains Scholarship
- Isaiah Torres — Pitt Community College VISION Scholarship, PCC Institutional General Scholarship
- Kassidy Wagner — Pitt Community Bulldog Promise Scholarship
- Nafis Williams — Pitt Community College Bulldog Promise Scholarship
- Jayden Wooten — Bill Grimm Memorial Scholarship, Community Foundation Bob Murphrey Scholarship, Ayden Rotary Club Delano R. Wilson Memorial Scholarship, Charging Towards Excellence Award, Gladys Ross Sanders Educational Scholarship