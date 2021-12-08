Parrott Academy students have organized multiple charitable drives this holiday season. Before Thanksgiving, middle school students collected canned goods and nonperishable food items for donation to food banks in several communities around the Kinston school.
In the first week of December, Spanish Club students collected cans of Campbell’s soup donated by lower school families and built a red and white Christmas tree in the school’s lobby. Classrooms that donated the most cans will receive a piñata party hosted by high school Spanish students.
Before the cans are distributed to food organizations in Pitt, Lenoir, Craven and Greene counties, the club will hold a competition to guess how many cans make up the tree.
Parrott’s SERV student advisory board spearheaded a toy drive to benefit the Kinston Salvation Army’s Angel Tree project. Fourth-grade students responded to an appeal from the Pitt County Humane Society, organizing a successful pet supply drive. Donated food, treats, and blankets or towels will help Humane Society animals stay warm and satisfied this Christmas.