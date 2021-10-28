Sixty Greene Early College students combed Middle School Road and bagged up all the trash they could find.
The effort maintained the school’s nine year contractual agreement with N.C. Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway Program.
Under the leadership of English teacher Natasha Martin, the school applied in September 2012 to DOT to adopt the 1.2 mile road. The agreement requires that the clean-up occur four times a year.
Although a short stretch of road, it is very historically significant to Greene County. The year before, April 16, 2011, the Middle School was completely destroyed by a tornado which also ravaged many homes and businesses in the county.
Having special meaning and memories for GEC students, Middle School Road was a deserving choice for GEC, according to students, staff and faculty.