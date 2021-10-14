Sixty-nine Greene Early College students partnered with Lenoir Community College’s “Walk for Mental Health Awareness” on Oct. 7 to collectively walk 155 miles for mental health awareness.
Using the track at Greene Central High School, students participated in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Week and of the heath issues caused by mental illnesses. Sunday was World Mental Health Day.
The National Alliance of Mental Illness and participants across the country set aside the first week in October to raise the awareness of mental illnesses issues. In addition, students were encouraged to share a message of support on social media using the hashtag #LCCmhwalk.