Greene Early College senior Dylan Lee recently fashioned the true indication of the approaching fall season, a pumpkin, in his welding class at the school’s Lenoir Community College campus.
The pumpkin was made from discarded horseshoes using the TIG method of welding. TIG is an arc welding process that uses a non-consumable tungsten electrode to produce the weld.
Having already completed his Basic Certification in welding, Dylan will complete his intermediate level certification spring 2022. The welding instructor is Justin Harvell. If interested in upcoming welding classes, contact Jason Miller, LCC, Greene County, 252-747-3434.