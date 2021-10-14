Greene Central High School has named sophomore Nakiya Tyson as its Career and Technical Education student of the month for September.
Tyson was nominated for this award because of her outstanding performance in Culinary Arts & Hospitality I and Interior Design coursework, the school reported.
Edwards said Tyson is a joy to have in the classroom. She always goes above and beyond with projects and labs as well as helping other students when needed, Edwards said.
"Congratulations to Nakiya from the Career and Technical Education Department," she said.