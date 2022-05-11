graduation

Greene Early College Principal Rodney McNeill, Makayla Parks and GEC history teacher Cameron Gupton, from left, at ECU’s graduation on Friday.

 Contributed photo

A 2017 Greene Early College graduate recently earned her master’s degree from East Carolina University.

Makayla Parks completed her four-year degree from NCA&T in Greensboro in 2020.

She subsequently enrolled in East Carolina’s school counseling education master’s program.

The rigorous program included an internship at A.G. Cox Middle School during 2021-22 school year.

She graduated with other ECU students on Friday and celebrated with friends and family, including GEC Principal Rodney McNeill and GEC history teacher Cameron Gupton.

