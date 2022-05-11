GEC alumni passes another milestone The Standard May 11, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Greene Early College Principal Rodney McNeill, Makayla Parks and GEC history teacher Cameron Gupton, from left, at ECU’s graduation on Friday. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 2017 Greene Early College graduate recently earned her master’s degree from East Carolina University.Makayla Parks completed her four-year degree from NCA&T in Greensboro in 2020.She subsequently enrolled in East Carolina’s school counseling education master’s program.The rigorous program included an internship at A.G. Cox Middle School during 2021-22 school year.She graduated with other ECU students on Friday and celebrated with friends and family, including GEC Principal Rodney McNeill and GEC history teacher Cameron Gupton. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Master's Degree Graduate Makayla Parks East Carolina University Education School University Greene Early College Degree Internship Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesTwo new businesses celebrate openings in WintervilleShad Festival returnsGreene County Teacher receives 2022 NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year runner-up award‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’ has arrived in AmericaState Senate District 4 candidate Q&AFrontrunners dominate crowded U.S. Senate primariesFarkas wants $400k for Pitt Community College Re-entry ProgramLaw enforcement veterans seek nod for Greene County sheriffMaster Gardener Plant Sale set for May 14Don Davis secures Butterfield's endorsement in 1st Congressional District race ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.