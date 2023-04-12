The 2022-23 Greene Early College Student Ambassadors are, back row from left, Emma Roberson, Wyatt Grantham, Keyanne Sanders and Jacinta Blow; middle row from left, Jakeyia Dunn, Kayla Guzman and Jeidy Tevelan’; and front from left, Tyler Crawford and Tyreek Jones.
Student Ambassador Kayla Guzman, left and Jeidy Trevelan have lunch with Board of Education member Mason Dyer and Superintendent Frank Creech.
Greene Early College’s Student Ambassadors this month led the Greene County Board of Education and school system administrators on a tour of the school and highlighted its programs and activities.
The tour took place on April 3 and included a lunch with the board members. The students presented impactful information about GEC academic rigors of both high school classes and college courses and expectations, the school reported.
The students also highlighted the constant efforts of staff to maintain a positive teaching and learning environment.
In addition, the ambassadors described three extra-curricular activities available for student participation: Cougar Care Club, HOSA and the Student Government Association. All three are student-driven entities and crucial components to the complete GEC experience, the students said.
Greene Early College reports that the Student Ambassadors are truly advocates for GEC. They are charged with telling the story of the school and its programs to the public, educators and prospective students.
For students to be considered as Student Ambassadors, they must have a minimum of 3.0 GPA at the beginning of their sophomore year and they must submit a formal written application for review by a panel of teachers.
Selections are based on students’ academic performance, merit and willingness to be available for important school functions, both during and after school hours.
The 2022-23 Student Ambassadors are Emma Roberson, Wyatt Grantham, Keyanne Sanders, Jacinta Blow, Jakeyia Dunn, Kayla Guzman, Jeidy Tevelan, Tyler Crawford and Tyreek Jones.