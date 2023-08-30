The entire student body and staff of Greene Early College fanned out across the county last month for the school's annual “Day of Giving Back.”

The effort on Aug. 17 sent groups of students accompanied by staff members to five sites to carry out a variety of helpful tasks, the school reported. The day is of a post-COVID tradition created to re-energize GEC's emphasis on volunteerism.

  

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329-9572.