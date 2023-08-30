Showers developing this afternoon with the possibility of a thunderstorm. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
This product covers Eastern North Carolina
**IDALIA WILL IMPACT THE AREA LATE TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Duplin
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect
for Beaufort, East Carteret, Mainland Hyde, Pamlico, and
Southern Craven
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Onslow,
Duplin, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Mainland Dare,
Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island,
Tyrrell, and West Carteret
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 550 miles west-southwest of Buxton NC or about 470 miles
southwest of Morehead City NC
- 30.6N 83.2W
- Storm Intensity 90 mph
- Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 20 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Hurricane Idalia has made landfall in the Big Bend of Florida early
this morning. It will then track along the Carolina coast with the
center passing over Onslow Bay Thursday afternoon. Regardless of the
exact track of Idalia, there is the potential for significant impacts
to eastern North Carolina.
Heavy rain bands will bring widespread rainfall amounts of 4 to
8 inches, with locally higher amounts, bringing the threat of
localized flash flooding especially in low-lying, urban, and poor
drainage areas. Heavy rainfall preceding Idalia could exacerbate this
risk.
Dangerous storm surge inundation of 2-4 feet above ground is possible
along the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers and associated tributaries, as well
as Core and southern Pamlico Sounds. Winds approaching tropical storm
force could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages,
especially along and east of Highway 17. Tornadoes may result in areas
of locally enhanced damage, particularly near the coast.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and dangerous seas building to
create treacherous conditions for mariners. Localized ocean overwash
will be possible along the coast due to high surf. Stronger and more
frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible
extensive impacts across all of eastern North Carolina. Potential
impacts include:
- Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in
multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may
become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may
become stressed.
- Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple
communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed
away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes.
Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with
underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous.
Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.
Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible
significant impacts across all of eastern North Carolina.
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant
impacts across the Neuse and Pamlico River and adjacent tributaries
as well as the southern Pamlico and Core Sounds. Potential impacts in
this area include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across the Albemarle Sound, Outer Banks, and Crystal Coast.
* WIND:
Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts
across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts in this area
include:
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
* TORNADOES:
Protect against a particularly dangerous tornado event having
possible extensive impacts across the southern and central coast of
eastern North Carolina.
Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of numerous tornadoes can greatly hinder the
execution of emergency plans during tropical events.
- Many places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of
immense destruction, power loss, and communications failures.
- Locations could realize roof and wall failures of sturdy
buildings with some being leveled, structures upon weak
foundations blown away, mobile homes obliterated, large trees
twisted and snapped with forested trees uprooted, vehicles
lifted off the ground and thrown, and small boats destroyed.
Large and deadly projectiles can add to the toll.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
Dangerous marine conditions are expected across all the waters, with
strong winds and seas building to create treacherous conditions for
mariners. Life-threatening surf conditions with stronger and more
frequent rip currents and strong shore break will also exist along
area beaches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and
property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a
safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.
Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of
life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any
orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency
Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are
unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making.
If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in
which you are staying and the name of the county in which it resides.
Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for
instructions from local authorities.
Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and
hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge
zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find
yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed
evacuation orders issued by the local authorities.
Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone
area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded
roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown!
If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter
quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not
prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter
options.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of
strong winds or flooding.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if
conditions warrant.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret,
Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland
Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer
Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Idalia will bring heavy rain to Eastern
North Carolina. Rainfall amounts between 3 to 8 inches, with
isolated amounts of up to 10 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
Amid the food ready to be packed and distributed, Greene County Interfaith Executive Director Dianne Andrews educates GEC students about the agency's work during the schoool's Day of Giving Back on Aug. 18.
GEC Volunteers received certificates for completing the DementiaLive activity at the Greene County Senior Center. From left are Mahala Todd, English instructor Natasha Martin, James Williams, Zachery Williams and Landon Todd.
Debra Dail, owner of Debra Dail Catering, expressed her gratitude to GEC students before they began the cleanup on Middle School Road. Pictured are Iver Reyes, DaMary Najera, Julianna Acevedo, Dail and Jeidy Tavalan, from left.
Pamela Reyes, left, and Teo Carranza assisted Amber Hargett, Greene County Public Library Engagement and Youth Services Librarian, prepare activity packets for upcoming children’s library events.
Brothers Zachery and James Williams and Landon Todd load trimming and debris from trimming hedges at the Greene County Senior Center.
As boxes move down a conveyor belt, student volunteers from GEC packed them with fresh, canned, and frozen food item ready to be picked up from Greene County Interfaith.
The entire student body and staff of Greene Early College fanned out across the county last month for the school's annual “Day of Giving Back.”
The effort on Aug. 17 sent groups of students accompanied by staff members to five sites to carry out a variety of helpful tasks, the school reported. The day is of a post-COVID tradition created to re-energize GEC's emphasis on volunteerism.