A math teacher at Greene Early College has completed the requirements for National Board Teacher Certification, the school announced.
Maggie Kerner has been teaching at Greene Early College for eight years. She also taught for a year in Alabama and seven years in Florida.
National Board Teacher Certification helps develop, retain and recognize accomplished teachers and generate ongoing improvement in schools nationwide. It is the most respected professional certification available in K-12 education.
Kerner received her bachelors’ degree from Chipola College in Florida and her master’s degree at East Carolina University.