Members of the new GECKOS club at Greene Early College include, from left, Brian Rada, teacher, Adriana Romero-Argomaniz, Dorien Sutton, Anamari Zuniga, Jaquez Johnson, Malaysiana Bell and Miracle Neal.
Members of the new GECKOS club at Greene Early College include, from left, Brian Rada, teacher, Adriana Romero-Argomaniz, Dorien Sutton, Anamari Zuniga, Jaquez Johnson, Malaysiana Bell and Miracle Neal.
Nine members strong and growing, a new club has at Greene Early College is focused on science.
Chemistry and Earth science teacher Brian Rada has organized the after-school club affectionately called GECKOS, which stands for the Greene Early College Kids of Science. Meeting once a week, the group participates in hands-on science experiments and projects.
The most recent project was the Duct Tape Challenge. Students were tasked to build airplanes made from a single roll of duct tape and a paperclip (paper and scissors were not allowed). Utilizing their engineering and math skills, students had to plan, design and create a duct-tape plane and then measure the distance their design would fly.
To ensure success they had to correctly convert measurements and accurately assemble the device according to directions. Competition among members encouraged group engagement and enthusiasm.
The real fun began with the flying of their creations.
Future plans include several other engineering challenges but the club also will explore other areas of science. Mr. Rada will also coached GECHS’s first Science Olympiad team on Feb. 5.