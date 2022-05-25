When Greene Central High School Principal Patrick Greene noticed that, during the coronavirus pandemic, students were starting to spend more hours at work and fewer hours on school work, he knew their decisions could affect generations to come.
The reason Greene understands the importance of this issue is not because of his undergraduate degree in social studies education, his doctorate in education or the two degrees in between. It is a lesson that his own family history taught him and one that continues to motivate him today as the 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year.
“I’m here today because of a principal that impacted my family two generations ago,” Greene said as he accepted the award on May 20. “None of this would have been possible had it not been for the leadership two generations ago of a principal who I don’t even know his name.”
Greene, who has served as principal of Greene Central for nine years, told fellow educators gathered in Cary for the announcement that his maternal grandfather was forced to drop out of school in seventh grade to help support his tenant farming family in rural Wilson County.
A principal in his grandfather’s church intervened, offering to help the young man at night and on weekends and even buying him a class ring when he graduated from high school. Two generations later, Greene became the first in his family to graduate from college.
“Our work not only changes the educational outcomes for students that we serve,” he said, “but it literally changes directions of lives.”
Greene, 40, was selected from among nine regional finalists, including Pitt County Schools’ Alison Covington, principal of South Greenville Elementary School.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said Greene stands out as a school leader for his willingness and ability to trust others to do their part in building and supporting the best school possible.
“Patrick trusts student leaders to set an example for their peers to improve their school, and they, in turn, trust him to hear them out and respond genuinely and effectively,” Truitt said in a statement issued by the Department of Public Instruction. “He trusts his teachers to work hard and give students everything they need to grow and succeed. And for their part, teachers trust him to work just as hard — maybe even harder — to provide and protect the kind of learning environment they need to achieve powerful teaching and learning in their classrooms.”
A Pitt County native, Greene graduated from Farmville Central High School and attended East Carolina University on a North Carolina Teaching Fellows Scholarship. The bachelor’s degree he received in 2004 was the first of four diplomas Greene earned at ECU.
“I had some really influential teachers that took care of me when I was in school and continued to take care of me after I decided to become a teacher,” he said in an interview. “They were just awesome human beings that kind of took me under their wing. I think they kind of saw something in me that I didn’t know about.”
After college graduation, Greene returned to Farmville Central to begin his teaching career, also coaching cross country and track. But four years later, the birth of his daughter caused him to question whether or not he would be able to remain in the profession that he loved.
“You start thinking, ‘Can I afford to raise a family on this salary? How can I make a life with this?’” Greene recalled. “I loved teaching itself, never had a problem with that. But how do you raise a child and grow a family on what I was making at the time was a little bit disheartening.”
The N.C. Principal Fellows Scholarship gave him a chance to earn his master’s degree in administration and to advance his career in education. Greene worked as an assistant principal at J.H. Rose High School and later served as principal of Greene County Early College High School for one year prior to assuming the title at Greene Central.
Leading a small, rural school in a low-wealth district came with its share of challenges. Although Greene Central had been an early adopter of 1:1 computer technology nearly two decades ago, the school was ranked as one of the state’s lowest-performing schools early in his tenure. Still, Greene, who has since moved with his wife and two daughters to the Greene County town of Maury, enjoys the rural environment.
“I get to work every day with students who are just like me,” he said. “I really enjoy building a faculty that embraces the personalization and how much we get to know our kids and support their goals and dreams just the way people did for me.”
Greene said Greene Central is rich in terms of support from community members who give back to the school — from hosting events to serving as mentors for students exploring careers. Such support for teachers and students helped the school to achieve high growth in the two years prior to the COVID pandemic. In 2015, the school was the state’s first comprehensive high school to achieve a model STEM school designation. In addition, Greene Central has developed a program that works to teach Spanish-speaking families about school, student achievement and planning for college.
Outside of school, Greene, who serves as part of the N.C. Alliance for School Leadership Development and the state’s Principals and Assistant Principal’s Association, leads a group of principals working to discover ways to overcome learning loss and other problems caused by the pandemic.
In recent years, Greene has seen increased hiring challenges, though he said schools were grappling with shortages of teachers, counselors, social workers and bus drivers before the pandemic. He said many of those positions are needed more than ever to deal with lingering student problems, including attendance.
During the pandemic, students, especially those from low-income households, increased their work hours to make money for themselves and to help support their families. With the return of in-person learning, some have been hesitant to reduce their 30- or 40-hour work weeks and are not thriving academically as a result.
“That light switch doesn’t turn back on as quickly as it turned off,” Greene said. “I think it’s going to take some time, and it’s going to take some creative problem solving. It’s going to take a lot of extra hands in addition to teachers.”
Greene’s new title comes with extra job responsibilities as well. Although the state Teacher of the Year generally takes a one-year sabbatical from the classroom to serve as an education ambassador, the Principal of the Year continues in his school role. Greene also will serve as an adviser to the state Board of Education on behalf of principals, a duty that will require him to travel the state to meet with fellow education leaders. While he anticipates the year being a busy one, he is confident that the staff at Greene Central is well equipped to fill any void created by his absences.
“I work with some really awesome people,” Greene said. “I think that’s the greatest thing about my school is that there are so many people that are willing to step up in ways that are not on their list of job responsibilities or duties or anything they get paid extra for, but they do it because we are a family.”