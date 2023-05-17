GEC grads

Greene Early College students at LCC’s Main Campus for the May 11 graduation ceremony included, from left, kneeling, Tiffany Lin and Bowen Zheng; second row, Anamari Zuniga, Ana Zuniga Sanchez, Jenna Thorne, Uriah Thompson, Tyler Crawford, Abbygail Tripp, Jakeyia Dunn, Taylor Smith and Pam Gonzalez (Greene County liaison and CCP adviser); third row: principal Taylor Moore, Jacinta Blow, Daniel McKinley and Elizabeth Avery; and back row, Brandon Garris, James Williams, Wyatt Grantham.

 Contributed photo

Completing an important benchmark in their educational journey, 23 Greene Early College students received their associates degrees from Lenoir Community College on May 11 on the school’s main campus.

Seventeen associate of arts and seven associate of science degrees were conferred upon the 2023 GEC Class. One graduate, Taylor Smith received both an associate of arts and associate of science. Two of the graduates also received skills certificates: Nidia Acevedo in medical assisting and Jakeyla Dunn in graphic arts and imaging technology.

