Greene Early College students at LCC’s Main Campus for the May 11 graduation ceremony included, from left, kneeling, Tiffany Lin and Bowen Zheng; second row, Anamari Zuniga, Ana Zuniga Sanchez, Jenna Thorne, Uriah Thompson, Tyler Crawford, Abbygail Tripp, Jakeyia Dunn, Taylor Smith and Pam Gonzalez (Greene County liaison and CCP adviser); third row: principal Taylor Moore, Jacinta Blow, Daniel McKinley and Elizabeth Avery; and back row, Brandon Garris, James Williams, Wyatt Grantham.
Completing an important benchmark in their educational journey, 23 Greene Early College students received their associates degrees from Lenoir Community College on May 11 on the school’s main campus.
Seventeen associate of arts and seven associate of science degrees were conferred upon the 2023 GEC Class. One graduate, Taylor Smith received both an associate of arts and associate of science. Two of the graduates also received skills certificates: Nidia Acevedo in medical assisting and Jakeyla Dunn in graphic arts and imaging technology.
Associate degrees are offered as part of the academic program at GEC and its partner Lenoir Community College. College classes and required high school courses are taken concurrently while the student is enrolled at GEC.
The associate degree requires 60 hours of college credits. Offered as a five-year program, the curriculum aims to give students the basic technical and academic knowledge and transferable skills they need to go on to employment or further study in their chosen field at another instruction of higher learning.
Some students area able to complete the program in four years.
Graduates include Tiffany Lin, Bowen Zheng, Anamari Zuniga, Ana Zuniga Sanchez, Jenna Thorne, Uriah Thompson, Tyler Crawford, Abbygail Tripp, Jakeyia Dunn, Taylor Smith, Jacinta Blow, Daniel McKinley, Elizabeth Avery, Brandon Garris, James Williams, Wyatt Grantham, Nidia Acevedo, Ashton Dail, Cesar Felipe, Maria Sanabria, William Sauls, Piper Mattingly and McKenzie Wilson.