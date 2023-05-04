Greene County Schools named West Greene Elementary’s Julia “Griffin” Gurkin as its teacher of the year recently after a panel reviewed nominations from each of the county’s seven schools.
Gurkin lives in Ayden and teaches second grade at West Greene. She graduated from East Carolina University and has been teaching in Greene County for four years.
Phil Cook, principal at West Greene, said Gurkin is one of the most rounded teachers he has worked with. “I have watched her grow into an amazing educator who builds positive relationships with all students,” Cook said.
“As you enter her room you immediately feel the positive energy and family atmosphere she has created,” he said. “Not only does she push her students to new heights academically, but also behaviorally and socially. From small group instruction to restorative circles, she makes every student feel valued and walks alongside them as they reach their fullest potential.”
Every year between March and May, each individual school selects its teacher of the year representative, the school system reported. Each school may have a different process for doing this. Once each school forwards their nominee to the district level, a panel is created.
This year the panel consisted of Rodney McNeill, executive director of human capital; Cathy Williams, accountability director; and José Garcia, director of STEM and K-12 curriculum.
The panel interviewed each nominee extensively, the school system reported, “then sat down to make a tough decision, as all the nominees have outstanding qualities.
“Mrs. Gurkin was selected this year and she is an excellent example of someone who shapes young minds for a bright future,” the district statement said.
Other honorees include Sara Joyner of the Greene County Pre-K Center, Nikki Getsinger at Snow Hill Primary School, Julia Bass of Greene County Intermediate School, Shenita Dove of Greene County Middle School, Rebecca Burris of Greene Central High School and Brittany Hood of Greene Early College.