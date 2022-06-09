Kiwanis Club awards scholarship The Standard Jun 9, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Graham Mills, left, congratulates Mackenzie Renfrow. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Winterville Kiwanis Club recently awarded a scholarship to a South Central student who’s headed to nursing school.Club President Graham Mills presented the check to Mackenzie Renfrow of South Central High School senior graduating this week.Mackenzie will attend East Carolina University and plans to enter the School of Nursing. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesCouple bringing hardware store to AydenGreene County senior selected for STEM Goodnight Scholar ProgramNew principal named for Ayden ElementaryAyden considers 35 percent increase for water, sewer ratesA Family Affair Homecare celebrates grand re-openingFoundation honors two Ayden High School 'legends'Timothy Allen MooringPitt County Schools planning changes in gifted educationPitt receives grant to increase glass recyclingLori Drake: New art trail tells the story of Farmville ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.