Kiwanis

Graham Mills, left, congratulates Mackenzie Renfrow.

 Contributed photo

The Winterville Kiwanis Club recently awarded a scholarship to a South Central student who’s headed to nursing school.

Club President Graham Mills presented the check to Mackenzie Renfrow of South Central High School senior graduating this week.

Mackenzie will attend East Carolina University and plans to enter the School of Nursing.

