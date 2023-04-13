Students participating in the LCC Derby Car Race were, standing from left, Wyatt Walker of Kinston, Briley Taylor of Deep Run, Jordan Bond of Beulaville, Logan Tyndall of Kinston, Gavin Pittman of Deep Run and Kayla Aguilar of Snow Hill and, kneeling from left, Kevin Bonilla of Pink Hill and Dylan Smith of Pamlico County.
Lenoir Community College students recently participated in the third annual Derby Car Race at the college’s Aerospace & Advanced Manufacturing Center.
The event teams up mechanical engineering, industrial systems and computer-integrated machining students to design and manufacture cars that meet requirement specific to the race.
LCC Computer-Integrated Machining Program Chair Andrew Luppino explained that the purpose of the project is to get engineering and machining students working together to explore their creativity while learning about each other’s realistic abilities.
“This exercise is meant to open student’s eyes to the capabilities of their counterparts so that they are more prepared to work together with future coworkers of the same career path in industry,” he said. This year four teams participated.
Participating students include Kevin Bonilla of Pink Hill, Wyatt Walker of Kinston, Briley Taylor of Deep Run, Jordan Bond of Beulaville, Logan Tyndall of Kinston, Gavin Pittman of Deep Run, Kayla Aguilar of Snow Hill and Dylan Smith of Pamlico County.
Participating instructors include Adam Irsik, Kristi Wiley, Andrew Luppino, and Dustin Pollock.
Taking the top spot in this year’s race was the team of Gavin Pittman Jordan Bond with instructor Dustin Pollock.