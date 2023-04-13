derby race

Students participating in the LCC Derby Car Race were, standing from left, Wyatt Walker of Kinston, Briley Taylor of Deep Run, Jordan Bond of Beulaville, Logan Tyndall of Kinston, Gavin Pittman of Deep Run and Kayla Aguilar of Snow Hill and, kneeling from left, Kevin Bonilla of Pink Hill and Dylan Smith of Pamlico County.

 Contributed Photo

Lenoir Community College students recently participated in the third annual Derby Car Race at the college’s Aerospace & Advanced Manufacturing Center.

The event teams up mechanical engineering, industrial systems and computer-integrated machining students to design and manufacture cars that meet requirement specific to the race.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.