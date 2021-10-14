The College Board has designated 15 Pitt County students and two Greene County students attending Arendell Parrott Academy as Advanced Placement Scholars, Parrott announced.
Jorja Tuten of Winterville, Dallas Hill of Hookerton and Laura Wade of Walstonburg all received the AP Scholar designation for taking three or more exams with a score of 3 or higher.
Nastia Hnatov and Taylor Llewellyn of Winterville and Ethan Toschlog of Farmville were all named AP Scholars with Honor, having taken at least four exams with a score of 3 or higher and averaging a score of 3.25 on all exams taken. Macie Yao of Winterville was recognized as an AP Scholar with Distinction, averaging at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scoring 3 or higher on at least five exams.
In the 20-21 school year, 113 Parrott students chose to take one of the school’s 14 AP courses, and 51 achieved scores placing them in the AP Scholars program. “These results directly reflect the hard work and dedication of both our students and staff,” said Head of School David Moody.