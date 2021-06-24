Five area high school graduates are among 215 rural North Carolina students selected to receive $12,000 scholarships from The Golden LEAF Foundation, the organization announced this week.
The local recipients are Jesse Briley of Greene Central High School, Christina Cherry of South Central High, Brent Jackson and Eleazar Yisrael of Pitt County Early College High School and Olivia Steele of J.H. Rose High School.
Briley will attend N.C. State University, Cherry is headed to Winston-Salem State University, Jackson to East Carolina University and Steel and Yisreal will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
They and the other students will receive $3,000 each year for up to four years of undergraduate study at a participating four-year North Carolina college or university, Golden LEAF announced. Recipients from rural and tobacco-dependent or economically distressed North Carolina counties are selected based on career and educational goals, a review of school and community service activities, academic performance, length of residence in the county and expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.
The foundation established the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program to broaden educational opportunities and provide support to students from rural counties with the goal that after graduation recipients will return and contribute back to rural communities. The North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority administers the program and selects students for awards.
“We are proud to award scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities,” said Scott T. Hamilton, foundation president and chief executive. “These students were selected out of a pool of more than 1,500 applicants. We look forward to the future success of these scholarship recipients as they follow their education pursuits and develop into North Carolina’s next generation of rural leaders.”