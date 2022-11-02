The newly formed HOSA chapter at Greene Early College completed its first service project recently and is busy raising funds and preparing for its first convention, the school announced.
Seeking to expand opportunities for GEC students, biology teacher Shontia Blount chartered a HOSA chapter for the school at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
HOSA is a national student organization for future health professionals, recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Health Science Education Division of the Association for Career and Technical Education. Its mission is to promote career opportunities in the health care industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.
Twenty-two GEC students embraced this organization and its mission. Following their first fundraising project and the observance of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, members made small goody bags to distribute to the student body. Each was tied with a pink ribbon and included a breast cancer fact to spread awareness. In addition, HOSA members created care baskets for cancer patients at UNC Lenoir Hospital Cancer Center in Kinston.
The Cancer Center responded by saying, “A huge thank you goes to the HOSA students at Greene Early College High School! These students made baskets for our breast cancer patients currently undergoing treatment. Each basket was filled with items filled with comfort and we know they will put a smile on our patients’ faces! So much time and effort was put into this project and we are so thankful they thought of us.”
Future projects for GEC HOSA include participation/volunteering in the Color Run/Walk which is hosted by the UNC Lenoir Cancer Center and Kinston Community Health Center on Nov. 5. The club is currently raising funds as they prepare for HOSA week, Nov. 6-12.
Its members also are preparing for their first convention on Nov. 19 where five members will be competing against other HOSA chapters in the Southeast region.
One major goal for the members is for all members to receive CPR training and become certified. Blount, the organizer and adviser, said the group currently raising money to allow attendance and participation at other HOSA conventions throughout the academic year.
Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, HOSA is the largest student organization that prepares students to enter the health care field. It has a membership of 200,000 in the United States, U.S. Territories, Canada, China, South Korea and Mexico.