Parrott Academy elementary students enjoyed songs, dances and skits in a Dec. 3rd holiday concert.
Students in transition through fifth-grade were spaced throughout the gym as the school’s string orchestra, guitar ensemble and chorus performed Christmas classics.
Joining these middle and high school musical performers were high school dance ensemble members dressed as Christmas trees and reindeer.
Frosty the Snowman made a special appearance, along with the Grinch, portrayed by APA theatre teacher Amy Calhoun.
The concert ended in a rousing singalong of Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer, led by retired second-grade teacher Ashley Rudolf, wearing a red bulb nose.
On Dec. 8 music students filled the school’s lobby with a variety of holiday songs in the school’s annual holiday music relay.