THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
228 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA
BEAUFORT CRAVEN DARE
DUPLIN GREENE HYDE
JONES LENOIR MARTIN
ONSLOW PAMLICO PITT
TYRRELL WASHINGTON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, AURORA, BATH, BAYBORO,
BELHAVEN, BETHEL, BEULAVILLE, BUXTON, CHOCOWINITY, COLUMBIA,
COVE CITY, CRESWELL, ENGELHARD, FAIRFIELD, FAISON, FARMVILLE,
GREENVILLE, GRIFTON, GRIMESLAND, GUM NECK, HAVELOCK, HOOKERTON,
JACKSONVILLE, JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, KITTY HAWK,
LA GRANGE, MANTEO, MAYSVILLE, NAGS HEAD, NEW BERN,
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, OAK CITY, OCRACOKE, ORIENTAL, PINK HILL,
PLYMOUTH, POLLOCKSVILLE, RICHLANDS, ROBERSONVILLE, RODANTHE,
ROPER, SCRANTON, SNOW HILL, STUMPY POINT, SWANQUARTER, SWANSBORO,
TRENTON, VANCEBORO, VANDEMERE, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW,
WASHINGTON, AND WILLIAMSTON.
Nastia Hnatov’s “Five O’Clock Chores” won first place in the Congressional Art Competition for the 3rd Congressional District.
Area students attending Arendell Parrott Academy have received regional art honors.
Senior Nastia Hnatov of Winterville won first place in the Congressional Art Competition for the 3rd Congressional District. Nastia, who placed third in the same competition last year, submitted her oil painting entitled “Five O’Clock Chores,” which will be exhibited in the Cannon Tunnel in Congress for the next year.
This year’s third-place winner is Anna Haddad. Her painting will be displayed in Congressman Greg Murphy’s office for a year.
Seven Parrott students from Pitt County won honors in the recent Eastern Regional North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities Art Showcase. Competing against 10 other regional schools, the Parrott middle school art team placed first, and the high school art team placed second.
First place awards went to Mary Grace Hamlett in Collage and Gigi Johnson in Digital Media. Second place awards went to Mia Kendrick in Mixed Media, Parker Rose Overton in Photography, and Anatoli Hnatov in Drawing. Ellen Jones received third place in Collage.
Both Parrott teams advanced to the NCASA state competition.