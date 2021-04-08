Two Greene County students at Parrott Academy joined 15 of their classmates in completing a three-day service project in late March. Max Andrews and Kat Owsley learned about food insecurity issues as they traveled to three eastern North Carolina communities.
On March 19 the group traveled to the Rise Up Community Farm in Wilmington, which raises and donates organic seasonal produce to New Hanover County food pantries. Students worked with composting, aerating panting beds, and harvesting kale.
On March 20, they traveled to the Rocky Mount area to work with the Nash-Edgecombe Meals on Wheels program, and On March 22 the students moved to Grifton Mission Ministries, sorting and packing donated foods and loading them into cars for clients of the drive-through food bank.
Parrott teacher and SERV adviser Leslie Lewis designed the three-day program and included two presentations about hunger, one with Rick Kearney of the local Rise Against Hunger organization, and the other with a guest speaker from Mali who works with the Tandana Foundation to alleviate food insecurity in that nation.
Parrott staff member Mitzi Moye and husband, Andy, of Maury joined the project as chaperones.