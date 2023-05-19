Organizers of the sixth annual PCC Car Show say the event was a success and raised more than $5,000 to benefit the college’s Automotive Systems Technology Department.
According to Patrick Jacques, dean of PCC’s Construction and Industrial Technology (CIT) Division, more than 210 cars, motorcycles and off-road vehicles were entered into this year’s competition, which took place May 6 outside of Pitt’s Craig M. Goess CIT Building.
“I thought we had a great turnout, especially with other shows in the area that weekend,” Jacques said.
“I thought it was a big success. We could not have asked for a more perfect weather day.”
Jacques said the variety of cars and trucks featured in the competition was wide-ranging, “everything from Model Ts to Challengers.” Awards were presented to the top 35 vehicles in two divisions: Modern (1990-Present) and Classic (Pre-1990).
Once judging concluded, Jacques said trophies were presented to the following contestants:
Best Club Participation — Animated Attractions (10 cars)
Best Paint — Kim Smith (2005 GMC Sierra 1500)
Best of Show — Car — Donald Hodges (1979 Pontiac Trans Am)
Best of Show — Truck — David Wilson (1956 Ford F-100)
Best Engine — Mark and Marie Shaw (1970 Dodge Challenger)
Best Interior — David Epler (1969 Plymouth Roadrunner)
Best of Show — Ben Beachum (1956 Ford F-100)
Throughout much of the event, actress Catherine Bach, best known for her role as “Daisy Duke” on the TV series “Dukes of Hazzard,” signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans.
“Catherine Bach had a huge fan turnout waiting for her autograph. She signed approximately 400 items between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.,” Jacques said, adding that an interview PCC social media specialist Taylor Stubblefield conducted with Bach prior to her appearance went viral and has since garnered nearly 129,000 views on Facebook.