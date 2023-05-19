Organizers of the sixth annual PCC Car Show say the event was a success and raised more than $5,000 to benefit the college’s Automotive Systems Technology Department.

According to Patrick Jacques, dean of PCC’s Construction and Industrial Technology (CIT) Division, more than 210 cars, motorcycles and off-road vehicles were entered into this year’s competition, which took place May 6 outside of Pitt’s Craig M. Goess CIT Building.

