Reading enthusiasts recently held a Welcome Winter Raffle to jump-start the Greene Early College Book Club, which suspended activities during the pandemic.
The club was organized in the spring of 2019 by student Jordan Whitaker. Club members assembled four baskets to promote the importance of being prepared for winter. The proceeds from the sale of the raffle tickets will be used to buy books for the club.
The 20-member club and its teacher advisers, Natasha Martin and Maggie Kerner, choose a book of interest each month by reviewing bestseller list and other recommendations.
The group meets regularly during lunch to discuss their reading. As the members enjoy reading, they hope to encourage other classmates to explore the joy of reading