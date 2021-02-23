Eighteen students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.
Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.
On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor, Mrs. McLawhorn, or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work.
Following are the Terrific Kids from Feb. 19: Mariela Castro Aguilar, Enrique Hernandez Almazan, Dulce Ambrosio-Almaraz, Samantha Banks, Tyson Brock, Si’Yon Cotton, Gael Crespo, Ana Guardado-de la Rosa, Niomi Edwards, Ayden Haggart, Ke’Yaunti Johnson, Addilyn Letchworth, Eevee Long, Kamden Oakes, Josias Manuel-Ortiz, Anthony Rodriguez, Ivey-Lewis Russell, Diego Salas-Sanchez.