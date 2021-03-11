Sixteen students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.
Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.
On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor, Mrs. McLawhorn, or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work. Following are the Terrific Kids from March 5:
Yesenia Alpuche-Perez, Makayla Campbell, Erick Castaneda-Godinez, Janey Castaneda-Jimenez, Neymar Gamas, Benjamin Griffin, Tristian Hollis, Lizet Jimenez-Infante, Aarah Beth Layden, Karl’s Serrano Martinez, Ja’Coby McCotter, Ashley Mendez, Tatiyanna Pickett, Diana Garcia-Ramos, Mason Warren and Reginald Wooten.
