Fourteen students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.
Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.
On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor, Mrs. McLawhorn, or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work.
Following are the Terrific Kids from April 23: Davian Artis, Issac Brinson, Jack Castro, Kyi Cox, Khalil Dove, Harmony Edwards, Samuel Edwards, Ra’kel Forbes, Raymond Gallardo-Zamorano, Camden Gardner, Tristen Hill, Cameron Howell, Ne’a Johnson, Ny’Lan Johnson, Rosiah Rouse, Kayson Sampson, Acey’ona Taylor, Addison Whaley, Omya Wilkes.