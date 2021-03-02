Thirteen students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.
Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.
On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor, Mrs. McLawhorn, or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work.
Following are the Terrific Kids from Feb. 26: Amyah Castillo, Tyi Cox, Samuel De'Brue, Sofia Fernandez, Petra Montanez-Bravo, Kahlin Perkins, Dylan Riegel, Morgan Riegel, Aylin Serrano-Arias, Bentley Turnage, Caleb Thomas, Haley Tyson, Alberto Valle-Baltazar.