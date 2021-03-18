Fourteen students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.
Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.
On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor, Mrs. McLawhorn, or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work. Following are the Terrific Kids from March 12:
Nicole Lopez Ayala, Davian Artis, Jayden Casas, Zayden Dixon, Trenedad Glover-Newton, Madison Manjarrez, Zymiriah Melvin, Damien Rouse, Josiah Rouse, Noah Southerland, Josiah Streeter, Brayden Tetterton, Carter Tyson and Da’vaya Worrell.