Fourteen students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.
Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.
On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor, Mrs. McLawhorn, or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work.
Following are the Terrific Kids from April 16:
Keiasya Atkinson, Hannah Castelan, Natalia Cazuela, Springs Dodd-Edwards, Roderick Freeman, Elasia Harris, Aliyah Hutchinson, Ashly Pineda-Hernandez, Aranza Leyva-Loza, Jesus Maldonado-Pineda, Sofia Ramirez-Orellana, Giovanni Ramos-Baza, MJ Schuster, Annabelle Shockley.