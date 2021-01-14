Six Greene Early College students have been inducted into the Shown the Lenoir Community College chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.
The GEC fall inductees are Carolyn Antunez, Elizabeth Avery, Rachel Francis, Wyatt Grantham, Cara Walker and Bowen Zheng. A formal fall induction ceremony will be held at a later date at LCC.
Established in 1918 by two-year college presidents and recognized in 1929 by the American Association of Community Colleges, Phi Theta Kappa is the official honor society for two-year colleges.
Students who join must be invited into the organization, completed 12 hours of college coursework toward an associate degree, and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.