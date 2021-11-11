Nineteen students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.
Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.
On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor, Mrs. McLawhorn, or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work.
Following are the Terrific Kids from Nov 5: Diego Alonso, Mitzy Escobar Arevalo, Kamille Bumpers-Albarran, Pedro Cruz-Arellano, Max Dennison, Keilyn De Paz Campos, Zayden Dixon, Alison Anorve Garcia, CharleeAnn King, Jacob Matthews, Jaden Morales, Guadalupe Suarez Morquecho, Matthew Godinez Nieves, Jorge Ruiz-Hernandez, Miracle Smith, Harley Strader, Elana Sutton, Cristian Villagran-Hernandez, Sage Yellock.