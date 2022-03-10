Snow Hill Primary recognizes Terrific Kids The Standard Mar 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Wyatt Harrell and Jenifer Garcia Morales, top from left, Jada Artis, Yesenia Alpuche-Perez and Geovanny Evans, middle from left, and Dakota Heath, Fabian Perez, Ta'leeyaha Streeter, bottom from left. Kennedy Speedy, Rosiah Rouse and Paisley Tilghman, top from left, Riley Anderson, London Leach, and Scarlett Rucker, bottom from left. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fourteen students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor, Mrs. McLawhorn, or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work.Following are the Terrific Kids from Feb. 24: Mariela Fuentes Amezquita, Angie Acevedo-Morales, Mason Barnes, Addion Batts, Daphanie Blount, Esperanza Cano-Lewis, Yorley Chavez-Zaragoza, Charles Dotson, Avery Heath, Leigha Johnson, Addison Lopez, Layla Lovitt, Khloe Mayo, Aaron Mckeon, Kody Mistichelli, Sofia Ramirez-Orellana, Nevaeh Rowe, Aniyah Shackleford, Harley Strader, Karley Wilson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesPitt County Schools considering altering dress codeFormer principal appears in court on charge she provided meds to police sergeantLori Drake: Artist helps Farmville make 'Our State' againHalf the fun of antique shopping is never buying muchGreene commissioners name interim sheriff, OKs matching funds to seek broadband grantGreene County students share read-aloud funGreene County board approves purchase of ambulancePitt County Board of Education asked to crack down on fighting in schoolsWinterville Council presented 2022-2023 projects at Vision-Setting MeetingFiling sets May 17 elections in lead-up to November; two Greenville City Council candidates face no opposition (copy) ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.