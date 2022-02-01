Snow Hill Primary recognizes Terrific Kids The Standard Feb 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Kamaine Nicholson, Layla Hernandez-Almazan, Lorelai Easter, Allison Salvador-Hernandez, Ryder Nigoche and Cameron Pettaway. Eduardo Fuentes, Olivia Wilkes, Nicole Lopez Ayala, Yaretzi Diosdado and Isabella Rodriguez. Mason Brown, Nathan Pittman, Davian Artis, Luke Thomas and Kiesen Graham. Jeremiah Plymouth, Tyson Brock, Ayden Haggart, Nadiyah Cooper and Ka'mya Benjamin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Twenty-one students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor, Mrs. McLawhorn, or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work.Following are the Terrific Kids from Jan. 28: Davian Artis, Nicole Lopez Ayala, Ka’mya Benjamin, Tyson Brock, Mason Brown, Nadiyah Cooper, Yaretzi Diosdado, Lorelai Easter, Eduardo Fuentes, Kiesen Graham, Ayden Haggart, Layla Hernandez-Almazan, Kamaine Nicholson, Ryder Nigoche, Cameron Pettaway, Nathan Pittman, Jeremiah Plymouth, Isabella Rodriguez, Allison Salvador-Hernandez, Luke Thomas, Olivia Wilkes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesHappenings: Events, activities and current eventsPitt school employees to receive nearly $7 million in bonus pay this monthLooking Back ... The Last 100 YearsDENSO to shut down next January, layoffs expected in July-AugustPitt school board responds to books challenge with parental notification policyExpert panel discusses how to stop human trafficking in NCProposed schools' open enrollment list unchanged; most of Conley district excludedPitt officials eye $13 million in capital spending, increase in cost for law enforcement buildingPCC to resume truck driver training this monthGreene audit shows strong revenues but points out problem areas ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.