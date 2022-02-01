Twenty-one students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.

Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.

On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor, Mrs. McLawhorn, or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work.

Following are the Terrific Kids from Jan. 28: Davian Artis, Nicole Lopez Ayala, Ka’mya Benjamin, Tyson Brock, Mason Brown, Nadiyah Cooper, Yaretzi Diosdado, Lorelai Easter, Eduardo Fuentes, Kiesen Graham, Ayden Haggart, Layla Hernandez-Almazan, Kamaine Nicholson, Ryder Nigoche, Cameron Pettaway, Nathan Pittman, Jeremiah Plymouth, Isabella Rodriguez, Allison Salvador-Hernandez, Luke Thomas, Olivia Wilkes.