Twenty students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.
Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.
On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor, Mrs. McLawhorn, or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work.
Following are the Terrific Kids from Dec. 10: Adalyn Arias-Sabillon, Jaiden Artis, Lily Braxton, Logan Hall-Brown, Da’kari Bynum, Lo’Rhiya Dixon, Ra’kel Forbes, Mario Miranda Munoz, Adan Nunez, Noe Nunez-Mancilla, Emily Rea-Castaneda, Connor Rouse, Holden Rouse, Landen Sauls, Kyrah Smith, Aja Sutton, Allison Ramos-Vasquez, Isaac White, Reilyn Williams.