kids

The Nov. 18 Terrific Kids are, front row from left, Gabby Hill, Brynlynn Cook, Leonel Cruz Abrego, Axel Butts, Sydney Hawkins, Ever Smith, Emmary'Mae Moore, Carson Artis, Grayson Grant, Catalina Herrera-Ventura and, back row from left, Nydiah Gibbs, Yaretzi Diosdado, Jayda Jones, Emery Carrasquillo, Aribella Parker, Major Atkinson, Adriel Aguirre, Landon Wilkes, Nadiya Cooper, Sofia Gonzalez-Robles.

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

Twenty students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.

Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.