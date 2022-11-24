Snow Hill Primary recognizes Terrific Kids The Standard Nov 24, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Nov. 18 Terrific Kids are, front row from left, Gabby Hill, Brynlynn Cook, Leonel Cruz Abrego, Axel Butts, Sydney Hawkins, Ever Smith, Emmary'Mae Moore, Carson Artis, Grayson Grant, Catalina Herrera-Ventura and, back row from left, Nydiah Gibbs, Yaretzi Diosdado, Jayda Jones, Emery Carrasquillo, Aribella Parker, Major Atkinson, Adriel Aguirre, Landon Wilkes, Nadiya Cooper, Sofia Gonzalez-Robles. Bobby Burns Staff Writer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Twenty students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work.The Nov. 18 Terrific Kids include Nydiah Gibbs, Yaretzi Diosdado, Jayda Jones, Emery Carrasquillo, Aribella Parker, Major Atkinson, Adriel Aguirre, Landon Wilkes, Nadiya Cooper, Sofia Gonzalez-Robles, Gabby Hill, Brynlynn Cook, Leonel Cruz Abrego, Axel Butts, Sydney Hawkins, Ever Smith, Emmary’Mae Moore, Carson Artis, Grayson Grant and Catalina Herrera-Ventura. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesAyden celebrates economic development: Food Commercialization Center step closer to realityVote canvass upholds Reeder win in state House 9 race‘A Christmas Carol - The Musical’ opens Friday at LCCCounty planning board votes against Fun Park request; commissioners get final sayGrifton gearing up for Christmas paradeGreene County Operations Center receives ACEC award for engineering excellencePrecision Graphics cuts ribbon on Snow Hill facilityPrecision Graphics cuts ribbon on Snow Hill facilityMitchell Oakley: Let’s hope red light cameras have met their demiseSugg School group celebrates building renovations ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.