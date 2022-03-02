Snow Hill Primary recognizes Terrific Kids The Standard Mar 2, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Angie Acevedo-Morales, Sofia Ramirez-Orellana, top from lefe, and Avery Heath, Aniyah Shackleford and Layla Lovitt, bottom from left. Khloe Mayo and Mason Barnes, top from left, and Harley Strader, Charles Dotson and Addion Batts, bottom from left. Mariela Fuentes Amezquita and Addison Lopez, top from left, and Karley Wilson, Aaron Mckeon and Nevaeh Rowe, bottom from left. Leigha Johnson and Daphanie Blount, top from left, and Yorley Chavez-Zaragoza, Kody Mistichelli and Esperanza Cano-Lewis, bottom from left. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Twenty students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor, Mrs. McLawhorn, or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work.Following are the Terrific Kids from Feb. 24: Mariela Fuentes Amezquita, Angie Acevedo-Morales, Mason Barnes, Addion Batts, Daphanie Blount, Esperanza Cano-Lewis, Yorley Chavez-Zaragoza, Charles Dotson, Avery Heath, Leigha Johnson, Addison Lopez, Layla Lovitt, Khloe Mayo, Aaron Mckeon, Kody Mistichelli, Sofia Ramirez-Orellana, Nevaeh Rowe, Aniyah Shackleford, Harley Strader, Karley Wilson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesFormer principal appears in court on charge she provided meds to police sergeantPitt County Schools considering altering dress codeGreenville police sergeant obtained sleeping meds prior to fatal Ayden fire; woman indictedRebecca Caveness: Four new chamber members bolster Winterville communitySoftball program retiring No. 13 jersey in memory of Abby FosterWinterville Town Council discuss post office issuesAudrey Vines holds signing for Kids at Heart CookbookBen McLawhorn taught me about my daughter, myselfGreene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith to retire; Board will name interim March 7Godly leadership ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.