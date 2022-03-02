Twenty students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.

Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.

On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor, Mrs. McLawhorn, or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work.

Following are the Terrific Kids from Feb. 24: Mariela Fuentes Amezquita, Angie Acevedo-Morales, Mason Barnes, Addion Batts, Daphanie Blount, Esperanza Cano-Lewis, Yorley Chavez-Zaragoza, Charles Dotson, Avery Heath, Leigha Johnson, Addison Lopez, Layla Lovitt, Khloe Mayo, Aaron Mckeon, Kody Mistichelli, Sofia Ramirez-Orellana, Nevaeh Rowe, Aniyah Shackleford, Harley Strader, Karley Wilson.