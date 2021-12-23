Sixteen students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.
Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.
On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor, Mrs. McLawhorn, or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work.
Following are the Terrific Kids from Dec. 17: Lamar Arnold, Makayla Campbell, Javion Condery, Khalil Dove, Gustavo Gonzalez, Wyatt Ellison, Jaxson Hawley, Avery Heath, Kayle Lopez-Benitez, Myliyah Newton, Aryanna Pettaway, Caleb Thomas, Melody Throneberry, Genesis Villagomez, Laiyah Watkins-Vines, Landon Wilkes.