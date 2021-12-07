Nineteen students at Snow Hill Primary were recognized with Terrific Kid awards last week.
Each teacher at the school chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal.
On Fridays, these students are presented with an award from the counselor, Mrs. McLawhorn, or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work.
Following are the Terrific Kids from Dec. 3: Lillian Carlyle, Lucas Davis, Dominic Delgado Elizondo, Jashonti Braswell Hardy, Willa Harrell, Aliana Hernandez, Jazlynn Martinez, Eden Mezgebe, Kody Mistichelli, Matthew Osorio-Najera, Easton Peterson, Cyv’eir Pugh, Ailyn Ramos, Aylin Serrano-Arias, Nylah Sims, Zyliyah Willoughby-Boseman, Hailey Wences-Delgado, Reginald Wooten, Da’vaya Worrell.