Throughout the month of August, Macy’s offered customers nationwide the opportunity to round-up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar or donate online at macys.com to benefit Reading Is Fundamental — the nation’s preeminent nonprofit organization for children’s literacy — and help provide books and additional reading resources to children across the country.
In celebration of the campaign, Macy’s and RIF honored Pitt County’s Linda Bullock, a third-grade teacher at Ayden Elementary, in a virtual event with the Macy’s Educator Appreciation Award.
The award recognizes stand-out educators from across the country who have shown excellence in supporting their student’s literacy and learning, and have demonstrated meaningful impact implementing RIF programmatic efforts through Macy’s past funding.
Bullock was chosen based on her ambition of reading to her students daily. Her passion for reading is shown when she takes on personalities of storybook characters like The Trunchbull from “Matilda” or a flea sick with a cold from “The Flea’s Sneeze.” Her classroom is filled with fun lighting, comfortable reading spots, plants and even tents. When her classroom library was accidentally recycled last summer, she received a donation from RIF and Macy’s of new, high-quality books to help rebuild her collection.
In addition to the Educator Appreciation Award, Bullock will received a $50 Macy’s gift card and an in-store styling session with Macy’s personal stylist, customized school supplies, a new book collection for the school’s library and 125 literacy kits (tote bag, three books, three bookplates and a bookmark) provided and assembled by local Macy’s colleagues.
The kits will be distributed to Ayden Elementary kindergarten through third-grade students.
“I am so proud of and excited for Mrs. Bullock who took on the challenge of being a virtual teacher all school year,” said Amy Hilliard, principal at Ayden Elementary. “Mrs. Bullock was able to develop creative lessons to engage learners and ensure growth in student literacy skills. This award from Macy’s and Reading Is Fundamental will allow her to access additional resources to continue to engage her students.”
Macy’s 18-year partnership with RIF has resulted in a total contribution of more than $43 million toward children’s literacy and the distribution of more than 14 million books, and 10,000 supplemental literacy resources and tools. To learn more, visit macys.com/macysgives.