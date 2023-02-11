...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Club members created original pieces of artwork representing influential black STEM icons. These included historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who have made vital contributions to the world of science, technology, engineering and math. Uscellular associates worked with club members in January to begin their drawings.
The finalists from the Minges unit were chosen by club representatives based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.
Voting will remain open until Feb. 28, and anyone 18 or older can vote for their favorite. The finalists’ artwork is also digitally displayed at UScellular’s Pitt County locations at 4225 Winterville Parkway in Winterville and 207 S.E. Greenville Blvd. in Greenville.
The top three vote-getters will be announced in March and prizes include gift cards in the following amounts:
$250 for first place
$150 for second place
$100 for third place
Since 2009, UScellular has donated more than $22.6 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, go to newsroom.uscellular.com/community/.