A 2021 Greene Central High School student is now pursuing a welding degree at Lenoir Community College after an instructor helped him design and build a large entrance gate for his father’s property.
Noe Vidal-Fuentes not only graduated with a high school diploma but also earned an intermediate welding certificate through an LCC program at Greene Central.
While taking the welding course and with the help of instructor Justin Harvell, Vidal-Fuentes designed and fabricated the gate later installed at the entrance to his father’s driveway.
The gate took them about a month to make during fourth period each day, according to LCC. During this project, Vidal-Fuentes discovered his passion for welding, he said.
He enrolled in LCC full-time this fall to major in welding and he hopes to graduate with a welding technology associate in applied science in spring of 2023.
“I liked Mr. Harvell’s patient and laidback teaching style. I appreciate the opportunity to learn more about welding through Lenoir Community College while I was in high school,” he said.
“Noe is a great example of what the Career and College Promise Program is about at LCC,” said LCC College Liaison Sharon King. “He found his passion and is continuing his education to become a welder.”
For more information about welding courses at the LCC Greene County Center, contact Jason Miller at 252-747-3434. Visit lenoircc.edu/future/ccp/ to learn more about college opportunities while in high school.