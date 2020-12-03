HOOKERTON — Eager to keep holiday traditions alive, a crowd gathered on Main Street on Monday evening for Hookerton’s 25th annual Christmas tree lighting.
Held each year on the Monday after Thanksgiving, the event kicks off Christmas in Hookerton and Greene County. It has a history of drawing large crowds with people coming from near and far, organizers said.
The event traditionally features music from local school choirs, a horse drawn carriage, vendors and a parade. This year, however, the celebration was scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state-ordered restrictions.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the town and its Beautification Committee, which hosts the event, felt it was important to continue to light the town’s Christmas tree and keep the tradition alive.
“We wanted to have it, so we wouldn’t forget. Once you don’t do something it’s hard to go back to it,” Mayor Bobby Taylor said.
“It’s important to a lot of folks in town that we light that Christmas tree,” he said.
A crowd of approximately 25 gathered to watch as the lights shimmered on the tree, signaling the beginning of the Christmas holiday season.
As the lights were illuminated, so were the eyes of 7-year-old twins Kyi and Tyi Cox of Hookerton who were quick to express how beautiful and massive the Christmas tree was.
Even their 14-year old brother Elijah Williams was impressed.
“It was really nice. I’ve never see a tree that big,” Williams said.
This was the first time Lee Ragsdale and his wife, Mary, attended the Christmas Tree Lighting. The Ragsdales recently relocated to Hookerton from Arkansas and saw the event posted on Facebook.
“We have come by here all the time and we have never seen this tree here. It’s nice they do something like this,” Lee said, adding with COVID-19 preventing a lot of activities it was nice to see the town continued with some of its traditions.
“It shows people care,” he said.
Raena Winn of Hookerton, a mother of six, came with her crew in an effort to spread holiday cheer while supporting the town.
“This is our town and we want to celebrate Christmas with our town. We love living here,” Winn said.
“I think the town traditions are important. They keep the town active and friendships have been been made,” she said. “You get to know people that live around you. It’s super important to come together as a community.”
The tree lighting also helped to ignite holiday spirit in the participants.
“I love the tree. I love Christmas time. It’s not about the presents. It’s about spending time with your family and having joy and giving back,” said Kalisa Winn, 11.