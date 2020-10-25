Pitt County Commissioner Beth Ward’s birthday became a bit sweeter as she was presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award for her years of service and dedication to Pitt County.
The award was presented Oct. 10 by Sen. Don Davis and Ward’s long time friend and former House of Representative member Edith Warren.
“Beth is an amazing person and servant to the county and eastern North Carolina. From her commitment to her students over the years, her time at East Carolina University and her service to the county, I’m more than honored to present this on behalf of the governor,” Davis said.
“You do so many things. You have a heart of gold and a passion beyond belief for service.”
Warren added, “It is so exciting and so special … I had the opportunity to know Beth and work with her through all these many years in Pitt County. She has made such a different wherever she has served … We know she’s not through yet. There is more to come and we will continue to be grateful for her leadership.”
Ward was touched and honored to receive the award. She joins her mother Edna Baker as a recipient of the award.
“I am amazed and overwhelmed. I did not expect anything like this. I appreciated Edith and Don and everybody here so much,” Ward said.
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award is the highest award given by the governor to a civilian. It is given to those who exemplifies service in their communities.
Ward now joins Warren, Andy Griffith, Farmville Mayor John Moore and many others as recipients of the honor.
Unable to attend in person, Moore expressed his congratulations to Ward through a letter.
“The unique time in which we are living makes this particular gathering even more special. Commissioner Beth Ward has been serving Pitt County as the representative of the Farmville area with dignity and commitment to the citizens’ quality of life and the growth of the area. She is a friend to Farmville and Pitt County and I, as a citizen, appreciate her willingness to serve, especially during these troubled times,” Moore said, welcoming Ward to the order.
Ward has served five terms as Pitt County Commissioner and is a retired educator in the Pitt County School system and at East Carolina University.
Ward’s family, including her children Greg Ward of Chocowinity and Elizabeth Williamson of Greenville, were in attendance and were delighted Ward received the award.
“I think it’s well deserved that my mother got the award. It’s fitting,” Ward said.
Williamson added, “I’m super proud. She is dedicated to Pitt County.”