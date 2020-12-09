The Pitt County Board of Commissioners prepared for 2021 by electing new leaders and making changes to how it will conduct its business.
Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins was elected chairwoman with a 6-3 vote and Commissioner Mike Fitzpatrick was unanimously elected vice chairman.
Floyd Huggins voted for herself and was joined by Fitzpatrick and other commissioners Beth Ward, Melvin McLawhorn, Alex Albright, Fitzpatrick and Chris Nunnally.
Commissioners Tom Coulson, Mary Perkins-Williams and Lauren White voted no.
Traditionally, the board elects the current vice chairman to the chairmanship. Coulson served as vice chairman for this calendar year and was nominated for the chairmanship by White. Nunnally then nominated Floyd Huggins.
Under the board’s rules of procedure, the last nomination is the first one to receive a vote, and Floyd Huggins won.
“Ann has proven to be a strong leader during the COVID-19 pandemic and on economic development,” Nunnally said.
“I trust that she will continue to prioritize public health messaging that is in the interest of our public’s safety, long-term, strong economic recovery for our region, and will advance collaborative county-municipal development efforts in a way that ensures we are working with our partners in a respective way, allowing us to put our best foot forward in the region.”
Floyd Huggins is the first black woman to hold the post.
Later in the meeting, the board voted unanimously on its procedures for conducting meetings, making one change in the process.
Public hearings are typically the first item on the board’s agenda, after calling the meeting to order and approving the agenda.
Coulson asked that the public comment period be moved ahead of public hearings, saying many hearings are lengthy and people making brief comments shouldn’t have to wait.
The board also voted to conduct all its regular meetings at 6 p.m. instead of holding one meeting at 9 a.m. and other at 6 p.m.
That proposal came after Fitzpatrick asked if there was a chance the board could hold one meeting a month instead of two. Other commissioners quickly dismissed the idea, saying meetings would be unreasonably long.
White said whether the board holds one meeting or two, they should begin at 6 p.m. to accommodate the work schedule of the commissioners.
County Manager Scott Elliott said the board’s meeting scheduled has changed over the years. When he started in the position, the board was holding two meetings at 9 a.m. Eventually, it decided to hold one meeting at 6 p.m. to make it easier for residents to participate in public hearings.
Members questioned him about what effect two night meetings would have on staff.
“I wouldn’t be so concerned about county staff,” Elliott said. “We can accommodate them.”
The board approved the two 6 p.m. meetings with a 5-4 vote. Coulson, Albright, Fitzpatrick Nunnally and White voted yes and Ward, McLawhorn, Perkins-Williams and Floyd Huggins voted no.
Ward made a motion to start meetings at 5 p.m. Coulson said that still placed a burden on people who are working because they would have to leave their jobs early to get to the meeting on time.
Floyd Huggins said since the board is holding most meetings virtually at this time, not a lot of people are participating in the process.
“We don’t have a lot of people coming to our meetings unless it’s about a particular issue,” Floyd Huggins said.
Monday’s meeting started with two quasi-judicial hearings on conditional-use permit requests.
The board voted 7-1 to approve the request from Fresh Air Energy XI to build a solar farm on Brown Hodges Road between Jack Quinerly and Stokestown-St. John roads, three miles northeast of Grifton.
Coulson cast the lone no vote. Nunnally could not cast a vote because he had to participate virtually. Under the county’s procedures commissioners must be physically present during a quasi-judicial hearing to cast a vote.
The county’s rules allowed Nunnally to participate and vote on other issues.
The facility is expected to generate 56 megawatts of power, according to a report submitted by a consulting firm.
The site consists of two parcels of property on both sides of Brown Hodges Road. The properties together total nearly 682 acres but the solar farm would only be on 297 acres.
Planning staff recommended the permit with the following conditions:
- All equipment is separated a minimum of 50 feet from all property lines, including interior ones.
- 50-foot riparian buffers along all stream features unless the state Division of Water Quality or the county planning department show the features are exempted.
- Driveway permits must be obtained from the state transportation department.
No one spoke against the proposed site.
Albright asked Phil Martin, director of community engagement of Ecoplexus, Fresh Air Energy’s parent company, about the use of herbicides at the solar farm.
Martin said herbicide is only used to control grass along the location’s fencing. The solar array fields are typically planted with native ground cover like white clover, which attracts bees and other pollinators, he said.
The commissioners later unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for a residential day care facility that will be located in the 500 block of Johnathan Place in the Crystal Acres subdivision in Belvoir Township.
Planning Director James Rhodes said the house was once permitted for residential day care, but it had expired. Planning staff recommended approval with the following conditions:
- The outdoor activity area must be enclosed by a security fence at least 6 feet high and outside the road setback.
Centers located on a site greater than three acres must have access to a collector or a thoroughfare road.
- The facility can’t operate 24 hours.
- Outdoor activity shall only be permitted during daylight hours.
Other action taken during Monday’s meeting:
- A resolution honoring the service of the late commissioner David Hammond was unanimously approved by the board and presented to his daughter, Esther Hammond.
- Unanimous approval of a motion calling on the North Carolina Rate Bureau, a nonprofit group that administers rates for the insurance industry, to reject a proposed 24.5 percent increase in state homeowners’ insurance rates.
- Unanimous approval to amend the county budget in order to accept an $899,484 grant to help households facing eviction or utility cutoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the economy.